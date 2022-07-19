Man ‘murders’ brother-in-law over family dispute at Kurali

A man allegedly murdered his brother-in-law in broad daylight at Kurali on Monday. A family dispute was said to be the reason behind the crime.

The victim, Chanpreet Singh, 30, a resident of Rattangarh Simbal village, and his sister Narinder Kaur had come to Kurali for shopping on Monday evening. When the duo reached near the Civil Hospital, a man in a car approached them and attacked Chanpreet with sharp-edged weapons leaving him injured.

Chanpreet was taken to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. The victim’s sister Narinder Kaur told the police that he had come to Kurali with her brother and her husband Simranjeet Singh was the attacker. She claimed that she had a matrimonial dispute with her husband for the past few months and her husband was threatening her with dire consequences.

Kaur said she was married to Simranjeet, a resident of Paprali . But she had no contact with her husband for the past six months.

She alleged that Simranjeet was threatening her to kill her brother. Her husband had messaged her recently that he will kill her brother and also take away her daughter.

Kaur said that her husband was working as a driver and she saw that the vehicle in which he had come to murder her brother seemed to be a government vehicle. “I saw it was a government vehicle. I noted the registration number and gave it to the police,” she said.

The victim, Chanpreet Singh, worked in a finance company and had come to Kurali to buy groceries. A cousin of the victim said that Simranjeet was threatening Kaur and her family and was also asking them to hand over his six-month-old daughter to him.

“Simranjeet used to beat Narinder Kaur. She had been staying with her family for the

past around one month,” he added.

The Kurali police said they had booked Simranjeet and the preliminary investigation revealed that he was alone at the time of the crime.