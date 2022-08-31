scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Man living with son’s dead body: Police yet to determine cause of death, octogenarian discharged from hospital

Investigators, however, said they have ruled out suicide as a possible cause of death as of now and were waiting for the autopsy report of the son, Sukhwinder Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, deputy Superintendent of Police (city-1), Harinder Singh Mann, said that preliminary probe showed no injury marks on the body of Sukhwinder.

A day after an 82-year-old man was found living with the body of his son, who had died four days ago, in Mohali’s Phase 1, police on Tuesday said that they are yet to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators, however, said they have ruled out suicide as a possible cause of death as of now and were waiting for the autopsy report of the son, Sukhwinder Singh, 36, to throw more light on the probable cause of death.

Speaking to The Indian Express, deputy Superintendent of Police (city-1), Harinder Singh Mann, said that preliminary probe showed no injury marks on the body of Sukhwinder, which makes the investigators believe that he might not have died by suicide. They, however, would be able to have more clarity after receiving the autopsy report.

Prodded about the octogenarian Balwant Singh’s condition, Mann said that the man was out of danger and was under treatment at Civil Hospital.

Later on Tuesday night, hospital authorities said that Balwant had been discharged.

Mohali Police on Monday had rescued the 82-year-old man who had been living with his son’s body inside their Phase-1 residence for at least four days and shifted him to a local hospital.

According to investigators, the incident came to light after neighbours called the police control room on Monday to complain about a foul smell emanating in the neighbourhood from the house in which an octogenarian, Balwant Singh, lived with his foster son, Sukhwinder Singh (36).

A police team later rushed to the spot and forced its way into the house and found two people inside. On checking, the team found Sukhwinder dead, and Balwant lying unconscious near his son’s body in an extremely sick condition.

One of the neighbours of Balwant told The Indian Express that the last time they spotted either the father or the son outside was around four days ago.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:37:40 am
