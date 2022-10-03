scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Man held with live cartridge at airport

According to the police, the accused was identified as Lucky Chauhan, a resident of Ambala district in Haryana.

The security at the airport apprehended the accused after he failed to produce any document for carrying the cartridge. (Representational)

A Haryana man was arrested at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport after a live cartridge was recovered from him during the screening of the luggage. The arrest was made on Saturday evening when the accused was going to board a flight to Dubai.

Ankush, the in-charge of the screening section of the security wing, stated to the police that while screening the luggage, he found a 5.56 mm live cartridge in a wrap of papers which belonged to the accused.

Police registered a case against Lucky Chauhan under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 08:19:24 am
‘Pink material recovery facility’ comes up in city

