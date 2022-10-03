Man held with live cartridge at airport

A Haryana man was arrested at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport after a live cartridge was recovered from him during the screening of the luggage. The arrest was made on Saturday evening when the accused was going to board a flight to Dubai.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Lucky Chauhan, a resident of Ambala district in Haryana.

Ankush, the in-charge of the screening section of the security wing, stated to the police that while screening the luggage, he found a 5.56 mm live cartridge in a wrap of papers which belonged to the accused.

The security at the airport apprehended the accused after he failed to produce any document for carrying the cartridge.

Police registered a case against Lucky Chauhan under relevant sections of the Arms Act.