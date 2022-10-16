scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Man held for storing crackers worth Rs 3 lakh

Police registered a case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC at Dera Bassi police station. 

The police officials said that the firecrackers siezed were worth around Rs 3 lakh. (Representational/File)

Dera Bassi police recovered firecrackers from a godown in Trivedi camp area and arrested the owner, Neeraj Chawla, on Saturday. Chawla was later released on bail. The police officials said that the firecrackers siezed were worth around Rs 3 lakh.

Mubarikpur police received information that Chawla had stored the crackers in his godown, located in a residential area without persmission. Police post in-charge Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh said that they raided the godown and recovered the firecrackers which also posed a threat to the lives of people.

Police registered a case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC at Dera Bassi police station.

