Man gets 15 years in jail for peddling drugs

A Mohali court on Monday convicted a man in a drug peddling case and sent him to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years, while imposing a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh. If the convict, identified as Balwinder Singh, is not able to pay the fine in due time then he is to be imprisoned for an additional year.

The court of special judge, Harreet Kaur Kaleke, had convicted Balwinder Singh who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) on August 5, 2018, with 270 grams of heroin. Singh had requested the judge to take a lenient view on the ground that he was a poor man and the only bread winner of the family. The prosecution, on the other hand, had argued that Singh’s arrest had led to the recovery of a huge quantity of heroin.

Moreover, the prosecution said, that the convict was a habitual offender and had already been convicted by a court of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. He, the prosecution added in the argument, was destroying the youth of the country by his illegal acts and did not deserve any leniency. The prosecution, hence, had demanded that the maximum punishment be awarded to the convict.

“The facts and circumstances of this case does not permit this court from taking any lenient view. In fact 270 grams of heroin had been recovered from the possession of the convict at the time of his arrest, which itself denotes that he had been indulging in the peddling of drugs. Intake of such drugs is affecting our society at large and destroying a number of families and the youth of the country,” the court has ordered. The accused had been convicted under section 31 of NDPS Act.