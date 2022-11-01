Man framed in drug smuggling case: CBI submits chargesheet against 10 Punjab Police officers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet against 10 Punjab Police officers in connection with framing of a Tarn Taran resident in a false drug smuggling case. The officers are charged with fabricating evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Those named in the chargesheet are AIG Rachhpal Singh, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Prabhjeet Singh, SI Balwinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh, ASI Surjit Singh, ASI Kulvir Singh, ASI Beant Singh, Head Constables Kulwant Singh and Hira Singh.

The CBI submitted the chargesheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 471 (using as genuine a forged document of electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21, 25, 29, 58, 59 of the NDPS Act in the court of special judge CBI, Harinder Sidhu.

The court fixed November 10 as the next date of hearing in the case. The petitioner in the case, Balwinder Singh alias Kukku, had filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 that the Punjab Police had rounded him up from Patti Civil Hospital and later shown his arrest and also shown recovery of heroin from him.

As per the case of Punjab Police, secret information was received by the members of Special Task Force that the petitioner along with others was illegally peddling heroin (contraband), after receiving it from neighbouring Pakistan. It is alleged that Kukku was intercepted on August 4, 2017, when he was travelling in a car.

The Punjab Police had further alleged that during personal search of Kukku, in the presence of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, 1 kg heroin was recovered. It was also alleged by the Punjab Police that on the basis of disclosure statement of Kukku, during his interrogation, a raid was conducted at a room built for tubewell, in the agricultural land of Major Singh. Bohar Singh and Major Singh were apprehended. On being questioned, they are said to have confessed their connection with Pakistani smuggler Aarif and have disclosed that they have been receiving consignments of heroin (contraband), out of which three packets of 500 grams each were sold to Kukku for a sum of Rs 3 lakh.

Kukku challenged the Punjab Police allegations and filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and on January 12, 2021, the court directed the CBI to register an FIR against the erring police officers and further investigate the case.