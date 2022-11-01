scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Man framed in drug smuggling case: CBI submits chargesheet against 10 Punjab Police officers

The officers are charged with fabricating evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 12, 2021 had directed the CBI to register an FIR against the erring police officers and further investigate the case. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet against 10 Punjab Police officers in connection with framing of a Tarn Taran resident in a false drug smuggling case. The officers are charged with fabricating evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Those named in the chargesheet are AIG Rachhpal Singh, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Prabhjeet Singh, SI Balwinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh, ASI Surjit Singh, ASI Kulvir Singh, ASI Beant Singh, Head Constables Kulwant Singh and Hira Singh.

The CBI submitted the chargesheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 471 (using as genuine a forged document of electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21, 25, 29, 58, 59 of the NDPS Act in the court of special judge CBI, Harinder Sidhu.

The court fixed November 10 as the next date of hearing in the case. The petitioner in the case, Balwinder Singh alias Kukku, had filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 that the Punjab Police had rounded him up from Patti Civil Hospital and later shown his arrest and also shown recovery of heroin from him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...

As per the case of Punjab Police, secret information was received by the members of Special Task Force that the petitioner along with others was illegally peddling heroin (contraband), after receiving it from neighbouring Pakistan. It is alleged that Kukku was intercepted on August 4, 2017, when he was travelling in a car.

The Punjab Police had further alleged that during personal search of Kukku, in the presence of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, 1 kg heroin was recovered. It was also alleged by the Punjab Police that on the basis of disclosure statement of Kukku, during his interrogation, a raid was conducted at a room built for tubewell, in the agricultural land of Major Singh. Bohar Singh and Major Singh were apprehended. On being questioned, they are said to have confessed their connection with Pakistani smuggler Aarif and have disclosed that they have been receiving consignments of heroin (contraband), out of which three packets of 500 grams each were sold to Kukku for a sum of Rs 3 lakh.

Kukku challenged the Punjab Police allegations and filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and on January 12, 2021, the court directed the CBI to register an FIR against the erring police officers and further investigate the case.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:36:01 am
Next Story

‘Threat to peace’: Cancel Ram Rahim’s parole, says plea in HC

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement