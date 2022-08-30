Man “falls” from 14th floor, dies; police rule out foul play

A Chandigarh-based resident was killed on Monday after falling from the 14th floor of a multi-storey tower on Kharar-Chandigarh Highway in Balongi.

Police, after initial probe, said they have ruled out foul play in the incident, instead claiming that the man “fell accidentally” from the 14th floor.

As per the police, the victim — identified as Yogesh Kumar — hailed from West Bengal but was presently staying in Sector 40, Chandigarh. The incident was reported from ATS tower.

Yogesh, police said, had gone to see a flat on behalf of his friend, who lives in Dubai. Yogesh alter accidentally fell from the 14th floor. A probe has been launched in the incident by Balongi police.