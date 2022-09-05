scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Man dies after falling from second floor; friend booked

The complainant in the case Subodh Kumar, a native Madhepur district in Bihar, told police that his younger brother Banarsi Rishidev, stayed in Sector 67 and worked as a labourer.

Subodh said that on the night of September 1, Banarsi along with his friend Ranjeet Singh Rishidev were present in the under construction building and were consuming alcohol.

A 35-year-old man died after falling from the second floor of an under construction building on Central Street Mall in Sector 67 on Sunday. Police booked a friend of the deceased for culpable homicide. The accused has not been arrested yet. The incident happened after a brawl between the accused and the deceased.

The complainant in the case Subodh Kumar, a native Madhepur district in Bihar, told police that his younger brother Banarsi Rishidev, stayed in Sector 67 and worked as a labourer.

Subodh said that on the night of September 1, Banarsi along with his friend Ranjeet Singh Rishidev were present in the under construction building and were consuming alcohol.

“They were drinking and indulged in a brawl. Ranjeet pushed my brother and he fell from the second floor and sustained serious injuries. I also came to know about the incident when I started looking for Banarsi. We found him lying on the ground and took him to Phase VI civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” Subodh alleged in the complaint.

Police registered a case against Ranjeet under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police officers probing the case said that the exact reason of the fight between Ranjeet and Banarsi could not be ascertained but they are investigating the matter.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:43:53 am
