Man booked for taking Rs 2.71 L from student for settling his case

The Kharar police booked the man who had taken Rs 2.71 lakh from the student of a private university at Gharuan on the pretext of helping them to sort out their case.

The complainant in the case, Swaran Singh, had stated to the police that his friends Karan, Karampal Singh and Neeraj had approached him for his help in sorting out an assault case registered against them at Kharar (sadar) police station.

The complainant said he had met one Gurpreet Singh alias Palli through one of his friends, Gurpreet Singh Jassa. He stated that Gurpreet Singh Pali had told them he had good connections in the police department and he could help them.

As per the complainant, Gurpreet had taken a total of Rs 2.71 lakh from him on different dates. “We found Gurpreet did not speak to any of the police officers. We found that he had taken the money from us by using the name of police officials. He also told us that he was a former sarpanch,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the police filed a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Kharar (sadar) police station.