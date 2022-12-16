Man booked for stealing data of IT firm, threatening to leak personal info

Mohali’s Phase-1 police have booked a man for allegedly stealing data of an Information Technology (IT) company, besides also threatening the firm with leaking sensitive information about its woman employees.

According to the police, a case under sections 354-A (making sexual coloured remarks), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused, identified as Akash Joshi, at Phase 1 Police Station.

The complainant in the case told the police that Akash was a former employee of the company and was an engineer. He had recently stolen some sensitive data of the company by managing to get access to the company’s server.

The complainant also alleged that the accused had threatened to leak the data related to the women employees.