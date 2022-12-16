scorecardresearch
Man booked for stealing data of IT firm, threatening to leak personal info

The complainant in the case told the police that Akash was a former employee of the company and was an engineer.

The complainant also alleged that the accused had threatened to leak the data related to the women employees. (Representaional/File)

Mohali’s Phase-1 police have booked a man for allegedly stealing data of an Information Technology (IT) company, besides also threatening the firm with leaking sensitive information about its woman employees.

According to the police, a case under sections 354-A (making sexual coloured remarks), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused, identified as Akash Joshi, at Phase 1 Police Station.

The complainant in the case told the police that Akash was a former employee of the company and was an engineer. He had recently stolen some sensitive data of the company by managing to get access to the company’s server.

