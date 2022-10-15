Man booked for stalking in Mohali

Naya Gaon police booked a man for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening her after she turned down his marriage proposal.

According to the police, the complainant said she started living in the neighbourhood of the accused in 2019 and they became family friends. The complainant alleged that she stopped talking to the accused but on September 26 he again called her and asked her to meet him at the public park in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

“I went to the park. However, he took me to the Punjab and Haryana High Court where he pressured me to marry him. I refused and returned home but disturbed over the incident, I consumed poison. I was admitted to PGIMER,” the woman alleged. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Ankit.