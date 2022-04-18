Man booked for rape, abetment to suicide

The Zirakpur police booked a man for abetment to suicide, rape and criminal intimidation.

The complainant in the case stated to the police that his 25-year-old sister was working at a mall at Zirakpur and on November 10, she left home for her workplace but did not return.

The complainant told the police that he lodged a missing person’s complaint at the police station but on April 14, he came to know that his sister was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

According to the complainant, when he reached the hospital, he found that his sister had consumed poison and died.

“We cremated her in a haste and did not get her post-mortem conducted. But now we came to know that a man had made false promises to her to marry her. My sister left home to marry the man but he used to torture her and also used to tie her hands so that she could not call anyone and also could not flee,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the Zirakpur police registered a case against Rakesh Kumar under sections 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 376 (rape), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Zirakpur police station.