Man booked for creating ruckus in Derabassi SDM’s office

Derabassi police have booked a man who they allege had entered the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and created a ruckus. Police said the accused person had also ‘blackmailed’ the officer on duty.

Derabassi SDM Swati Tiwana, told the police in her complaint, that the accused, identified as Venkatesh Kumar, a resident of Mamta Enclave, had entered her office and created a ruckus over an issue.

The SDM alleged that the accused entered her office and started misbehaving with her. She also alleged that Kumar had levelled false allegations against her without any proof.

“He created the chaos to blackmail me. He also used foul language in the office,” the SDM alleged in her complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against Kumar under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntary obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his duty), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Derabassi police station.