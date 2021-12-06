Man booked for assaulting, sexually harassing woman in Kharar

Kharar police booked a Bassi Pathana resident for allegedly beating two women with stones and sexually harassing them.

The accused has not yet been arrested. The complainant told the police that Nandan Sharma, a resident of Bassi Pathana had on November 24 attacked her and her two friends with stones.

She further said that she and her friends were injured in the process. Kharar (city) police have registered a case against Nandan Sharma under section 354 (sexual harassment), 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police officials said that the accused had first abused the complainant following which the brawl had taken place.

The official added that the accused assaulted her two friends, when they tried to intervene. ENS