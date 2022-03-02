Man booked after ‘failing to get wife proper treatment’

Matour police on Tuesday booked a man for culpable homicide for the death of his wife, who had passed away around four months ago. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s sister, who alleged that the man had not taken care of her sister and also did not get her timely treatment.

According to the police, a case under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Gautam Khanna, a resident of Phase VII.

The case had been registered on the complaint of Neetu Chalani, the sister of the deceased, Anshika.

In her complaint, Neetu Chalani, had told the police that her sister was married to Gautam in 2012 and had died in November last year due to dengue.

Chalani further stated that after her sister’s death in November, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The complainant alleged that after the death of her sister she came to know that Gautam used to allegedly beat up Anshika, and he also did not get her treated while she was suffering from dengue.

The case was finally registered after a probe was conducted by SP (Detective).