Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Man arrested for ‘raping’ minor

The complainant told the police that the accused had allowed his daughter to leave his house the next day and also threatened of dire consequences if she disclosed anything to her family.

Mohali, Man arrested for ‘raping’ minor, ‘raping’ minor, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsActing on the complaint, Sohana police booked Abhishek under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (3) (whoever commits rape on a someone under sixteen years of age) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act.

Sohana police arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl here on Sunday. The accused had allegedly kidnapped the victim and then took her to his house where he committed the crime. The girl’s father, who lodged the complaint, told the police that his daughter had gone to school on August 24 but did not return home. He added that he along with his family members searched for her but they failed to trace her.

“The next day my daughter returned home. When we asked her where she had been, she narrated the ordeal and told us that the accused Abhishek took her to his house in Kambala village where he kept her in confinement and raped her,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, Sohana police booked Abhishek under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (3) (whoever commits rape on a someone under sixteen years of age) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:47:11 am
UP man arrested with 260g heroin

