Man arrested for pointing gun at passersby after accident

Sohana police Sunday arrested a man for allegedly pointing a pistol at a man and also at passers by in Sector 82 in a road rage incident. The accused was said to be under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

According to the information, the incident took place on late on the night of December 2, when the complainant, Satnam Singh, was returning home from Zirakpur in his car. He told police that when he reached Sector 82 near Falcon View, a car hit his vehicle from the rear due to which he was dragged to the other side of the road.

Satnam alleged that when he stepped out of his car, the man who hit him was standing on the road with a pistol in his hand and pointed the weapon at him. “He also pointed the weapon at the passers by as well,” Satnam alleged.

Acting on the complaint police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 427 (mischief causing damage to the property of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.