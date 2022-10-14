scorecardresearch
Mall management booked for cheating & forgery at Kharar

The case was registered against the management of VR Punjab at Balongi police station under sections 406 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shailesh Sangani, the managing director of Just Lifestyle Private Limited Company based in Maharashtra.

The officials of the VR Mall’s administration, however, said that they were unaware of the registration of the case (File/Representational)

The Balongi police registered a case against the management of a mall at Kharar’s Ballomajra village for cheating and forgery on the complaint of a Mumbai-based businessman who alleged that items worth around Rs 58 lakh were not returned to him.

The case was registered against the management of VR Punjab at Balongi police station under sections 406 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shailesh Sangani, the managing director of Just Lifestyle Private Limited Company based in Maharashtra.

The officials of the VR Mall's administration, however, said that they were unaware of the registration of the case. Speaking to The Indian Express, the manager of the mall, Vikram Singh, said that he was not aware of the registration of the case against the company.

The complainant stated to the police that his company’s operation manager Gaja Nand had signed an agreement to open an outlet ‘Just Watches’ at the mall in 2018 and as per the condition, if his company had to close the outlet, it had to inform the management of the mall six months in advance.

The complainant said that he had also made an advance payment to the mall’s management but after the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet was closed.

“Our company had sent emails to the mall’s management and informed them that we wanted to close the outlet by April 2021,” the complainant stated to the police.

The complainant alleged that when his company had sent their workers to take away the items in their outlet, which were worth around Rs 58 lakh, some people of the VR Mall had attacked them and did not allow their workers to take away their items.

A police officer said that they were investigating the matter.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 07:44:11 am
