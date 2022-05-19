Majithia’s judicial custody extended till May 31

The district court extended SAD leader and former cabinet minister Bikram Majithia’s judicial remand, in connection with the drugs case, to May 31, on Wednesday.

Majithia, during his last hearing on May 14, had moved an application, stating that he was not allowed to meet his relatives in jail. The court directed the jail superintendent to allow him the meetings, as per the jail manual. Majithia was booked in a drug smuggling case in January, following which he surrendered in the court on February 24, 2022.