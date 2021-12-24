Majithia bail plea: Court to pronounce order soon

The arguments of both the prosecution and defence on the bail application of former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjeet Singh Majithia are complete and the district court is likely to pronounce its orders soon.

During the arguments, the prosecution, while replying to Majithia’s application, submitted the record regarding the case in the court. The court Thursday has directed the state to submit the record pertaining to the case.

The prosecution had also informed the court that the FIR was not “politically” motivated and there were strong grounds to register the case. However, the defence once again raised the issue that the case was “politically” motivated.

Majithia, who was booked under Sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the state police, applied for an anticipatory bail at the district courts Thursday.

The application was filed on the basis that the case was a “poll plank” and “witch-hunting”.