Lone breadwinners with minor children, ailing elderly parents

The family of Shankar Majhi and Ravinder, who were killed after the wall of an under construction basement at Mohali City Centre, Sector 82, collapsed on Sunday night, said that they were the lone breadwinners and survived by children and ailing parents. Both the victims had started working at the site around six months ago. The postmortem was conducted and their bodies were handed over to families.

The condition of other two workers Azad and Rajesh alias Dhoni, who were injured in the incident, was said to be stable.

Vishwanath, a cousin of Shankar told The Indian Express that he has seven kids, all minors, and his mother was bedridden. “Shankar was the only son of his parents, and he was the lone breadwinner. Both his parents are not keeping well and his mother is seriously ill,” Vishwanath said.

Vishwanath added that Shankar had started working at the site around six months ago and before that he was working at other places in Punjab to help family.

“Both the victims are from the same village, the entire village is in shock,” Vishwanath added. Speaking about the other victim, Ravinder, Vishwanath said that he had three children (two sons and a daughter). “Ravinder too was the lone bread winner of his family. He was Shankar’s friend and both were expert in binding iron mesh for lintel,” Vishwanath said.

Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurcharan Singh said they are yet to arrest the accused booked on Monday.