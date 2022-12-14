scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Local Body department calls mayor for personal hearing on December 20

The councillors of Mohali on August 10 lodged a complaint to the Principal Secretary of Local Bodies Department, alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited.

mohali news, clash of interest, indian expressMohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu. (File)
Punjab’s Local Bodies department has fixed December 20 for conducting a personal hearing in the ‘Clash of interest’ complaint against Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu.

The councillors of Mohali on August 10 lodged a complaint to the Principal Secretary of Local Bodies Department, alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited.

The department had issued a show cause notice to the mayor in September this year and asked him to file his reply within 15-days. In his reply on October 14, the mayor had called the complaint against him ‘politically motivated’and sought time for personal hearing in the case.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 07:47:55 am
