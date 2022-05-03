LOC issued against suspect in Middukhera murder case

Mohali police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) notice against Shagan Preet Singh, a suspect in the murder case of former Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera, after naming him in the FIR.

Shagan Preet is the manager of a renowned Punjabi singer and is suspected to have fled the country. Sources in the police confirmed that an LOC has been issued against him.

“The LOC was issued after he was named in the FIR. The three alleged shooters revealed, during interrogation, that it was Shagan Preet who had taken them to Sector 71, where they did a recce,” an officer added. Shagan Preet is a resident of Charri in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The shooters revealed they had come to Mohali a day before the murder and that Shagun Preet had arranged their stay at Jal Vayu Vihar in Kharar.

Middukhera’s family had been alleging that there was a bigger conspiracy in his murder and that Shagan Preet’s interrogation was very necessary. Last month, the district police brought the three shooters – Ajay, Anil Kumar Latth and Sajjan Singh on production warrants from Delhi’s Tihar Jail. They were arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell during an inter-state operation launched to nab gangsters.

The sources in the police said they suspect that Shagun Preet fled to Australia after a team of Delhi Police raided his residence at his native village as well as other places last month. The police officials also said that Shagun Preet’s family lives in Australia and there are chances that he might have gone there.

Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight on August 8, 2021 in Sector 71 market. The entire incident was captured in CCTV.