All light points in Mohali to turn into roundabouts by next year

The Mohali district administration has decided to convert all the light points in the city roundabouts to reduce the number of road accidents in the city.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the municipal corporation, RTA, police, and the Road Safety Engineer at the District Administrative Complex to take stock of preparations that needs to be made in this regard.

DC Amit Talwar said that the traffic on the roads of Mohali city had been increasing day by day and the number of accidents had seen a jump. Under a multifaceted plan by the Punjab government to solve the traffic problem, Talwar added, all the light points in the city of Mohali were being turned into roundabouts.

He said that GMADA was preparing a proposal in this regard with the help of a traffic advisor of Punjab government and technical advisor of GMADA. He said that the government was planning to construct these roundabouts by the end of March next year.

The DC said that in order to tackle the increase of traffic volume on the Airport Road (PR 7), the traffic advisor of the Punjab government will conduct a survey and submit appropriate recommendations soon.

Talwar also instructed the civic body officials present in the meeting to synchronize the lights on the stretch to the airport, so that traffic going to the airport does not have to stop for a long time at any of the light point.

Recently, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister, Aman Arora, on the demand of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, held a meeting at the office of GMADA to improve the city’s infrastructure, roads, traffic and other civic facilities.