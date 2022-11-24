scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

All light points in Mohali to turn into roundabouts by next year

DC Amit Talwar said that the traffic on the roads of Mohali city had been increasing and the number of accidents had seen a jump.

Light point of Sector 70 and Sohana village near Gurdwara Singh Saheedan in Mohali. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)Light point of Sector 70 and Sohana village near Gurdwara Singh Saheedan in Mohali. (Express file photo)

The Mohali district administration has decided to convert all the light points in the city roundabouts to reduce the number of road accidents in the city.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the municipal corporation, RTA, police, and the Road Safety Engineer at the District Administrative Complex to take stock of preparations that needs to be made in this regard.

DC Amit Talwar said that the traffic on the roads of Mohali city had been increasing day by day and the number of accidents had seen a jump. Under a multifaceted plan by the Punjab government to solve the traffic problem, Talwar added, all the light points in the city of Mohali were being turned into roundabouts.

He said that GMADA was preparing a proposal in this regard with the help of a traffic advisor of Punjab government and technical advisor of GMADA. He said that the government was planning to construct these roundabouts by the end of March next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

The DC said that in order to tackle the increase of traffic volume on the Airport Road (PR 7), the traffic advisor of the Punjab government will conduct a survey and submit appropriate recommendations soon.

Talwar also instructed the civic body officials present in the meeting to synchronize the lights on the stretch to the airport, so that traffic going to the airport does not have to stop for a long time at any of the light point.

Recently, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister, Aman Arora, on the demand of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, held a meeting at the office of GMADA to improve the city’s infrastructure, roads, traffic and other civic facilities.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 10:40:35 pm
Next Story

Mohali: Four snatch car at gunpoint in Sector 88, second case in five days

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close