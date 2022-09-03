scorecardresearch
Land acquisition: Farmers seek increase in compensation

The president of Kisan Road Sangarsh Committee, Baljinder Singh, said the farmers also demanded building of 7-meter slip roads for hassle-free movement of agriculture machinery, underpasses and access to fields by old revenue roads.

The farmers demanded that the compensation should be between Rs 4 to 9 crore per acre depending upon the collector rates.

The farmers in Dera Bassi area demanded a revised compensation for their lands which are to be acquired for the construction of Greenfield Road from Ambala to Chandigarh under Bharatmala project. The farmers also threatened that in case the compensation is not revised, they would start an agitation.

The farmers also met the District Revenue Officer Vipin Bhandari at the PWD Rest house in Mubarikpur, where they handed over a memorandum to the officer to look into their demands. The farmers said that the government had first fixed Rs 1.55 crore per compensation to the farmers but after that the collection rates were hiked to up to 200 per cent. The farmers demanded that the compensation should be between Rs 4 to 9 crore per acre depending upon the collector rates.

