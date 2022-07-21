scorecardresearch
Punjab: Lalru school in Mohali suspends classes after 21 students test positive for Covid

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 21, 2022 6:39:40 am
Classes were suspended for ten days at Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Lalru, after 21 students reported Covid-19 positive, here on Wednesday. Health officials asked the school administration to get the staff as well as all the students tested.

According to the health officials, five students tested positive on Tuesday following which the samples of few others were collected and 16 students were found positive.

The Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that as a precautionary measure, the school authorities were asked to suspend classes for the next ten days.

Meanwhile, as many as 133 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali on Wednesday increasing the number of active cases to 521.

A total of 491 are in home isolation in the urban areas while 27 patients are in the home isolation in the rural areas. A total of three patients are hospitalised. The district had reported a total of 97,889 positive cases and a total of 1,159 fatalities due to the infection.

Chandigarh records 98 new positive cases

Chandigarh Wenesday recorded 98 new positive cases, with the average number of positive cases in the last seven days being 79 and the positivity rate in the last one week being 6.80. The active cases are 555. As many as 1,264 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

