Kurali: Sanitation employees found working as private labourers

A war of words broke out on Tuesday, after president of Kurali Municipal Council alleged that 15 sanitation workers of the civic body were found working at an under-construction house of the Estate Officer’s sister.

Estate Officer Gurdeep Singh, however, has vehemently denied the allegations and claimed that he was being framed by the civic body president.

Kurali civic body president Ranjeet Singh on Tuesday said that he had found 15 sanitation workers of the civic body were working as labourers at an under-construction house in New Chandigarh. He said that when he asked the workers why they were working there, he was told that they had been directed by the Estate Officer to work at the house in New Chandigarh.

Singh said that the residents of Kurali had been for the past few days complaining about the lack of sanitation and a laxity in cleanliness services being provided by the municipal council. On making enquiries, Singh claimed, he found that a bunch of sanitation workers had been sent to work at an under construction house, following which he visited the house and found that at least 15 workers there, all of whom were on the payroll of the civic body but were working under instructions of Estate Officer, Gurdeep Singh.

“The Estate Officer is sending civic body workers to go work at his sister’s under-construction house at the expense of Kurali’s public,” Singh alleged.

He further alleged that he has now decided to take the issue up with local MLA and cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann and demand the removal of Estate Officer Gurdeep Singh.

Contacted, Estate Officer Gurdeep Singh Gurdeep Singh, however, refuted all the allegations and told The Indian Express that he had issued notices to seven builders recently who had not paid pending dues to the civic body that amounted to around Rs 24 crore.

Gurdeep alleged that all the builders who had defaulted on payments were close to the municipal council president, who in turn was trying to save them by levelling allegations against him.

“The family of the municipality president was using drivers employed by the civic body until recently. He tried to frame me after I issued notices to builders. There are seven illegal residential colonies in Kurali and the developers of these colonies have not paid their dues. All these builders are close to the MC president,” Gurdeep alleged.

One of the workers, Jatinder, said that they had been working at the house of the Estate Officer’s sister for the past one week. He said that they were the contractual workers and withdrew a salary of Rs 8000 per month.

“We are working as labourers and we have to work here till 9 pm,” another worker said.