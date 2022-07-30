scorecardresearch
Kurali resident killed in road accident in Canada



By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 30, 2022 5:06:57 am

A Kurali resident, who had gone to Canada three years ago, died in a road accident in Surrey.

According to details, the woman, identified as Shweta, had gone to Surrey to study.

Shweta’s father Sanjeev Kumar said that on Friday he received a call from her daughter’s friend who informed him about the accident. He further said that his daughter was hit by a speeding car outside a library, while appealing to the state to help bring his daughter’s body back to India.

