Kurali resident killed in road accident in Canada

A Kurali resident, who had gone to Canada three years ago, died in a road accident in Surrey.

According to details, the woman, identified as Shweta, had gone to Surrey to study.

Shweta’s father Sanjeev Kumar said that on Friday he received a call from her daughter’s friend who informed him about the accident. He further said that his daughter was hit by a speeding car outside a library, while appealing to the state to help bring his daughter’s body back to India.