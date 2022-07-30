Kurali resident killed in road accident in Canada

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 30, 2022 5:06:57 am
July 30, 2022 5:06:57 am
A Kurali resident, who had gone to Canada three years ago, died in a road accident in Surrey.
According to details, the woman, identified as Shweta, had gone to Surrey to study.
Shweta’s father Sanjeev Kumar said that on Friday he received a call from her daughter’s friend who informed him about the accident. He further said that his daughter was hit by a speeding car outside a library, while appealing to the state to help bring his daughter’s body back to India.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
4
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'
UPSC Key
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
CWG | Women's Cricket
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
A Holy Conspiracy review
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Abhishek Banerjee has assured us we will get justice: Agitating SSC job aspirants
ED issues notice to firm linked to TMC MLA under PMLA provisions
BJP holds protest rally in Partha’s Behala Assembly constituency
Uttar Pradesh: Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP begins 3-day training camp for its senior leaders
Mirzapur: Cops probe ‘criminal past’ of man who ended life after firing at ashram inmate
Retrospective EWS quota: HC sets aside Maharashtra move
‘Lumpy skin disease not endemic yet, can be controlled via vaccination’: Prof J B Kathiriya
DNA test in rape case corroborative, not conclusive: Bombay HC
Gujarat Hooch tragedy: 12 cops transferred, 3-member probe panel submits report
Eight pioneers of modern India, captured in eight monographs
Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback in Delhi
Three held for ‘stealing’ Eeco van silencers for precious metal dust in Vadodara