scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Kurali police arrests 3 for firing in the air

An accomplice of the accused is still on the run, police said.

(Representational Photo)

The Kurali police on Wednesday arrested three persons who had fired in the air with a rifle at Singhpura village. Their accomplice is on the run.

The action was taken after the state government had directed the police department to take strict action against the people brandishing weapons.

Also Read |Punjab govt bans public display of firearms, songs glorifying weapons

According to the police, those arrested were identified as Harjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Tanvir Rathore. An unidentified accomplice of the accused was booked by the police who is on the run.

The complainant in the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kewal Krishan, stated that he received information that the accused had fired shots with a rifle at Singhpura village on November 16 and put the life of people in danger.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdlePremium
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdle
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...Premium
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 26,54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Kurali (Sadar) police station.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 08:51:25 am
Next Story

Metro not conducive to Chandigarh’s ethos, we need a smart bus system: City-based experts

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X