Kurali police arrests 3 for firing in the air

The Kurali police on Wednesday arrested three persons who had fired in the air with a rifle at Singhpura village. Their accomplice is on the run.

The action was taken after the state government had directed the police department to take strict action against the people brandishing weapons.

According to the police, those arrested were identified as Harjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Tanvir Rathore. An unidentified accomplice of the accused was booked by the police who is on the run.

The complainant in the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kewal Krishan, stated that he received information that the accused had fired shots with a rifle at Singhpura village on November 16 and put the life of people in danger.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 26,54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Kurali (Sadar) police station.