Kurali MC to bring resolution against EO for indiscipline, corruption

Kurali Municipal Corporation (MC) will bring a resolution against the Estate Officer (EO) Gurdeep Singh on Monday during the House meeting under the chairmanship of president Ranjeet Singh. As per the agenda, the meeting has been called against the EO for indiscipline, misuse of official machinery and patronising corruption. The meeting will be held at the MC office at 12 pm.

As per the agenda, the meeting was called by the MC president to discuss the issue against the EO. On October 2, Ranjeet Singh alleged that he visited an under construction house in New Chandigarh and found at least 20 sanitation workers of the Kurali civic body working there. Ranjeet alleged that the house belongs to EO Gurdeep Singh’s sister and that the officer was misusing his power by using the workers for private work.

EO Gurdeep Singh, however, refuted the allegations. Ranjeet Singh also alleged that the sanitation work in Kurali was suffering as the EO sent the workers to work at his sister’s house. Ranjeet Singh also said that he has brought the issue to the notice of the local MLA and Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan.