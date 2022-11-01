Kurali MC passes resolution to remove EO

The Kurali Municipal Council (MC) has passed a resolution against the Estate Officer (EO), Gurdeep Singh, for allegedly misusing official machinery.

As per details, out of 17 councillors, 12 voted in favour of the resolution against the Estate Officer, with five voting against it. The councillors of Kurali have said that they shall hold a protest if the Estate Officer is not removed.

On Monday, the meeting was held at the municipal council office in Kurali under tight security arrangements. The agenda mooted by the councillors during the meeting stated that Estate Officer Gurdeep Singh “had misused his official power and also encouraged corruption in the civic body”.

Kurali MC president Ranjeet Singh said that the EO is not new to controversies and in 2019 he had misbehaved with some councillors. Singh also alleged that thr bunch of concillors who have supported the agenda for his removal, have received threats.