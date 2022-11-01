scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Kurali MC passes resolution to remove EO

As per details, out of 17 councillors, 12 voted in favour of the resolution against the Estate Officer, with five voting against it.

kurali news, gurdeep singh news, indian expressThe Kurali Municipal Council (MC) has passed a resolution against the Estate Officer (EO), Gurdeep Singh. (File)

The Kurali Municipal Council (MC) has passed a resolution against the Estate Officer (EO), Gurdeep Singh, for allegedly misusing official machinery.

As per details, out of 17 councillors, 12 voted in favour of the resolution against the Estate Officer, with five voting against it. The councillors of Kurali have said that they shall hold a protest if the Estate Officer is not removed.

Also Read |Kurali MC to bring resolution against EO for indiscipline, corruption

On Monday, the meeting was held at the municipal council office in Kurali under tight security arrangements. The agenda mooted by the councillors during the meeting stated that Estate Officer Gurdeep Singh “had misused his official power and also encouraged corruption in the civic body”.

Kurali MC president Ranjeet Singh said that the EO is not new to controversies and in 2019 he had misbehaved with some councillors. Singh also alleged that thr bunch of concillors who have supported the agenda for his removal, have received threats.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ case: ‘Locked inside for three months. There’s a co...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ case: ‘Locked inside for three months. There’s a co...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 07:34:11 am
Next Story

North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement