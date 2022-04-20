Punjab Police serve notice to former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas in assault, inflammatory speech case

A team from the Ropar district police Wednesday served a notice to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in connection with a case of assault, criminal intimidation and giving inflammatory statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others, an official said.

Vishwas, who is also a poet, tweeted about the presence of the police outside his house earlier in the day. “I warn Bhagwant Mann (Punjab CM), the power which the people of Punjab have given to a man sitting in Delhi, will deceive Punjab. Remember my warning,” his tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

सुबह-सुबह पंजाब पुलिस द्वार पर पधारी है।एक समय, मेरे द्वारा ही पार्टी में शामिल कराए गए @BhagwantMann को आगाह कर रहा हूँ कि तुम, दिल्ली में बैठे जिस आदमी को, पंजाब के लोगों की दी हुई ताक़त से खेलने दे रहे हो वो एक दिन तुम्हें व पंजाब को भी धोखा देगा।देश मेरी चेतावनी याद रखे🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yDymGxL1gi — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 153, 153A, 505, 505 (2), and 116 read with 143, 147, 323, 341, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 was registered against Vishwas at the Sadar Police Station in Rupnagar on April 12 after a complaint.

The complainant said he was stopped by some masked men while he along with other AAP supporters were visiting several villages for grievance redressal of the people. The complainant alleged the men called them Khalistani.

The police said in a statement, “All this started after Kumar Vishwas gave inflammatory statements against AAP convener Mr Arvind Kejriwal on news channels/social media platforms alleging the AAP’s links with separatist elements.”

The statement added that as a result of these statements and videos, the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab is likely to be disturbed. As a part of the investigation, a notice has been served upon Vishwas to produce whatever evidence he has to support his allegations, it added.

The matter is being investigated as per facts and law, it also said.

Vishwas had alleged in February that Kejriwal interacted with separatists, which the AAP described as “malicious” and “unfounded”.

Speaking to ANI, he said that he had warned Kejriwal during the 2017 elections not to go with “fringe elements”, separatists and forces associated with the Khalistani movement. “But he said, nahin ho gayeja (it will be done). One day, he told me… ‘ya toh main ek swantatra suba ka mukhyamantri banoonga (I’ll either be the chief minister of an independent state)…’ I then told him that’s separatism… To which he said, ‘Theek hai, toh mein swantantra desh ka pehla pradhan mantri nbanoonga (Ok, then I’ll be the first PM of an independent nation’),” Vishwas, who was once close to the Delhi chief minister, said.