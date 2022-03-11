Kulwant’s win could trigger a change of guard in Mohali MC

As AAP’s Kulwant Singh celebrated his win in Mohali, he insisted that Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu should accept his moral responsibility and resign immediately.

Many alleged that when Balbir Singh Sidhu was in power, he unfairly made Amarjeet, his brother, the mayor in February 2021.

The results are here, the mayor should resign immediately taking the moral responsibility,” Kulwant said.

When asked whether Amarjeet would be removed from the mayoral post, Kulwant said that he would not do that as he was elected mayor by the people.

Kulwant Singh also alleged that the civic body elections were rigged and Sidhu had misused his power to win the elections.

It has happened but now I shall practice positive politics. I wish to implement overall development in my constituency and my entire group shall work in that direction,” Kulwant added.

During the Municipal Corporation election, Kulwant Singh faced defeat as he lost to Congress’ Amrik Singh Somal. Kulwant Singh contested the elections after leaving Shiromani Akali Dal and forming his own ‘Azad Group’. Kulwant’s group managed to win in 10 wards out of 50 but could not prove to be decisive.