Four killed, two injured after car loses control, hits divider on Chandigarh-Ludhiana Highway

Four people were killed, and at least two more were seriously injured, on Sunday after a speeding car lost control, hit two pedestrians, crashed into a road divider and turned turtle. The incident was reported from near Gharuan village on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana Highway.

According to the police, the four dead include two occupants of the speeding car and two bystanders.

Investigators identified the deceased as Sanjeet Kumar, Vikramjeet Singh, Surinder Singh, and Zameel Khan. Those injured were identified as Ankush and Rahul Yadav.

As per initial investigations, the incident took place when four men — Sanjeet Kumar, Vikramjeet Singh, Ankush and Rahul Yadav — were going to Ludhiana in a Hyundai Verna car at around 2.30 pm. When the car had reached Gharuan village near Chandigarh University (CU), the driver — who the police is yet to identify — apparently lost control and hit the road divider.

Passersby said that after hitting the divider, the car had turned turtle and continued to skid till it hit an electric pole and came to a rest. The car had crushed Surinder Singh and Zameel Khan-both auto drivers, who were standing at the side of the road, after losing control.

Police said that Sanjeet Kumar, Surinder Singh, and Zameel Khan died on the spot, while Vikramjeet succumbed while being rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Gharuan, sub-inspector, Himmat Singh, told The Indian Express that they were yet to find out that how the car driver had lost control of the vehicle. He added that they had not ruled out the possibility of the car overspeeding and hitting the divider.

“The passersby have told us that the car flipped over many times before turning turtle after hitting the divider,” the SHO added.

Sohan Singh, a passerby and an eyewitness to the incident, said that Surinder Singh and Zameel Khan had gone to drink tea at the other side of the road and they were trying to cross the road to get to their auto-rickshaws when they were hit by the car.

“Everything so quickly that I could barely understand what was going on. Before i knew it, everything was over,” he added.

SHO, Himmat Singh, said Surinder Singh and Zameel Khan were the residents of Gharuan village, while they were yet to figure out more information about Vikramjeet and Sanjeet Kumar.

Both Surinder Singh and Zameel Khan were the lone breadwinners of their families.