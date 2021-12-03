Kharar to get Rs 6.5 crore bus stand

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Modern Bus Stand in Kharar. The new bus stand will be made at a cost of Rs 6.57 crores at 16 Kanal land of Panchayat Samiti Land.

The New Bus Stand would have five bays for passenger entry with provisions for the elderly, a cafeteria and 34 shops, clean drinking water and separate restrooms for men and women along with washroom facilities, and cabins with proper signages.

The Minister assured shopowners placed near the old bus station that their businesses will not be impacted by the shift and that they would be suitably accommodated within the upcoming complex.

“Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told me that he had once travelled to Kharar by bus to join an agitation and buses did not stop at Kharar back then. He then decided to ensure the city gets a proper bus stand to ensure people are not inconvenienced further,” the minister said.

The minister added that there will be no dearth of funds for the project and he would ensure it is completed within the fixed timeframe.

“The CM has given me free hand to ensure we increase the state government’s revenue by catching the tax offenders like Badals. My aim is to enhance the daily department revenue to Rs 1.50 crore which currently stands at Rs 1.05 crore,” the minister said.

Kharar city, which is an important link between Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh (HP) does not have an organised bus station. After the flyover was started this year, the bus stand became more congested and has been a hassle for commuters to pass through. The new bus station is aimed at fixing this issue.