Kharar resident shot in car at market

A 32-year-old man was injured after he suffered a bullet injury in mysterious circumstances in a car at Phase V market on Friday.

The injured person, Harpreet Singh, a Kharar resident, was said to be in serious condition.

The incident happened when the victim was sitting in a car with a woman. The pistol which was used in the firing was said to be licensed in Harpreet’s name.

Harpreet’s father said that his son was admitted to a private hospital in Phase IV and was in a coma. He added that his son had come in contact with a married woman on a social media platform, following which the trouble had started.

“Last week, the woman’s family had called me and my son to their home in Phase IV where they assaulted us both. Around 1 pm today, I received a call that my son had met with an accident, following which I reached the spot and found that he had suffered the gunshot. My son had a licensed pistol. The police told us that they were investigating the case but nothing clear had come out yet,” Harpreet’s father said.

DSP City (1) Sukhnaaz Singh said that the preliminary investigation had revealed that the woman and Harpreet Singh were in the car. The woman’s husband had also reached and within a few minutes the shooting incident happened.