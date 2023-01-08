Kharar resident injured as 3 men fire at him

A Kharar resident suffered serious injuries after he was shot at by three unidentified men near a restaurant on the National Highway. The incident happened late on Saturday night when the victim was sitting with his brother-in-law.

Personal enmity was said to be the reason for the incident. Police registered an attempt to murder case against unidentified people.

The victim was identified as Kamesh Kumar Vicky, a resident of Sukh Enclave at Kharar. Vicky had come to get some food packed with his brother-in-law who had come from New Zealand in his car and he was sitting in the car near Avadh Restaurant.

A police officer probing the case said that while Vicky was sitting in the car, three men came there in another car and parked their vehicle behind Vicky’s car.

“The unidentified men came out of the car to check with Vicky whether he had come from abroad. Vicky refused. They again came within few minutes and asked Vicky to open his car’s door,” the officer added.

According to the officer, when Vicky opened the car’s door, the unidentified assailants fired four shots at Vicky.

The officer said, “Three shots hit Vicky in the neck, shoulder and his back. He was taken to Civil Hospital in Phase VI.”

Vicky was referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

DSP (Kharar-1) Rupinder Kaur Sohi said that they have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Kharar (sadar) police station.