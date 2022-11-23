Kharar: Police file challan against three in kidnapping case

Kharar police has submitted a challan in court in connection to the kidnapping of an engineering student of a private university who was honey trapped by a woman and then abducted by two of her accomplices.

A case in this regard was registered in August this year against the woman, Rakhi, who police claim had allegedly honey trapped the student.

Police have submitted the challan under Sections 364 A and 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rakhi, and two of her accomplices — Ajay Kadian and Ajay.

As per details, the accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the family of the student. However, the police managed to rescue the victim before the ransom was paid.