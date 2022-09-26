Kharar police books four for ‘burning’ case property vehicles

The Kharar (city) police has booked four persons for allegedly burning some case property vehicles, mostly cars parked outside the police station. The police officers were yet to ascertain the reason behind the crime but the accused have been involved in stealing copper from abandoned vehicles.

According to the police, due to lack of space at Kharar (city) police station, the police park the case property vehicles outside the police station’s building in an open ground. Hundreds of vehicles remain parked outside all the police stations as the police have to produce these vehicles in the court as evidence.

On September 23, fire broke out in the open ground outside the police station and many vehicles were burnt. After the incident, the police initially found that the fire could be accidental but when the investigation was carried out, it was found that there was a gang involved in stealing copper from vehicle engines and other parts to sell it further to earn the profits.

The complainant in the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sarwan Singh, stated that he was posted as ‘munshi’ at the police station and during the course of investigation of the case, they came across the fact that the gang stealing the copper could be involved in the fire incident.

“We further carried out the investigation and the gang which we were apprehensive about, was found to be behind the fire. We arrested two persons while two are on the run,” ASI Sarwan Singh stated.

Those arrested were identified as Ashok Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, both residents of Kharar. Their two unidentified accomplices were not arrested yet.

Police registered a case against the accused under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or {in case of agricultural produce} ten rupees), 427 (mischief, damage to the property of fifty rupees), 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Public Property Act.