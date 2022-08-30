Kharar: One booked for defaming woman with fake social media profile

Kharar police on Tuesday said that they had booked a man for allegedly creating fake social media profiles of a woman with the intention to defame her. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

Police said that they lodged a complaint after the woman’s father approached Kharar (Sadar) police alleging that an unknown person had created fake ID of her daughter on various social media sites by using her morphed pictures. The suspects, the complaint further said, had later also started circulating pictures of the woman to her relatives with a motive to defame her.

The complainant further alleged that the suspect involved had also threatened to kill his son. He told the police that his daughter was going to get married next month.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of the Information Technology (IT) Act against an unknown person.