Kharar-Landran road: A cause for concern among commuters

Overflowing drains, delay in construction work and apathetic administration — all this is behind the bad condition of the Kharar-Landran road which has become a major cause of harassment for commuters.

The 4-km stretch of the road from Kharar to Chapparchiri village is more of concern.

What’s worse is the indifferent attitude of the administration. It has made no arrangements to fill the potholes.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Gulmohar City, claims traffic jams have become a norm. There are many potholes on the under-construction road which make driving difficult.

“Two-wheeler riders are the worst sufferers. People get injured after falling due to the poor condition of the road,” he adds.

He suggests that the administration should stop the movement of heavy vehicles and trucks during the peak hours which can help ease out the traffic flow.

“At least they could do this if other things are out of their control,” he says.

Bhajan Singh, a retired government employee, complains that the road remains flooded with overflowing drainage and sewerage lines. He blames the district administration for doing nothing to improve the condition of the road. If the road was not to be completed and monsoon was a hindrance, the road should not have been dug up.

Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh says that they shall start work of road construction after August 10.

As regards the overflowing sewerage lines, the SDM says that the overflowing lines are a cause for concern. He holds illegal sewerage connections for this.

He adds that efforts are on to drain out the water into the seasonal rivulet Patiala Ki Rao.