Kharar-Landran road: A cause for concern among commuters

July 25, 2022 2:37:28 am
Overflowing drains, delay in construction work and apathetic administration — all this is behind the bad condition of the Kharar-Landran road which has become a major cause of harassment for commuters.
The 4-km stretch of the road from Kharar to Chapparchiri village is more of concern.
What’s worse is the indifferent attitude of the administration. It has made no arrangements to fill the potholes.
Arun Kumar, a resident of Gulmohar City, claims traffic jams have become a norm. There are many potholes on the under-construction road which make driving difficult.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Two-wheeler riders are the worst sufferers. People get injured after falling due to the poor condition of the road,” he adds.
He suggests that the administration should stop the movement of heavy vehicles and trucks during the peak hours which can help ease out the traffic flow.
“At least they could do this if other things are out of their control,” he says.
Bhajan Singh, a retired government employee, complains that the road remains flooded with overflowing drainage and sewerage lines. He blames the district administration for doing nothing to improve the condition of the road. If the road was not to be completed and monsoon was a hindrance, the road should not have been dug up.
Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh says that they shall start work of road construction after August 10.
As regards the overflowing sewerage lines, the SDM says that the overflowing lines are a cause for concern. He holds illegal sewerage connections for this.
He adds that efforts are on to drain out the water into the seasonal rivulet Patiala Ki Rao.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Alzarri Joseph snags Shreyas Iyer, India 4 down
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Latest News
Gang using ambulance to smuggle drugs busted, 3 held
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 14-crore property owned by MP Afzal Ansari attached
Action plan for EV charging infrastructure to be rolled out
Express Investigation-part 1 | Taking everyone for a ride: A study of MC tours & missing firms
High-rise near DU campus: Expert panel, NGT at odds
Owner of club at Hauz Khas Village, 9 staffers ‘assault’ policemen during raid, held
Lawyer Chavan removed as spl public prosecutor in corruption case against Kadam
Road to medal goes through long pimple
Shift in monsoon trough this week, respite likely for Maharashtra
Time to show Sena, Thackeray strongest bond ever: Uddhav
DRI seizes 8-kg gold at SVPI airport
Horoscope Today, July 25, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction