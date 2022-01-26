Khaira submits application in court for permission to file nomination papers

Former Bolath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira submitted an application in the district court on Tuesday seeking permission to file his nomination before the returning officer. The court has fixed January 27 for the hearing of the case.

Khaira stated in his application that he was innocent and is a victim of grave persecution and was wrongly arrested by the prosecution agency on November 11 last year. Khaira also stated that he has already filed regular bail petition before the High Court. The High Court reserved the orders in the application.

Khaira had also stated in the application that he was declared as candidate of the Indian National Congress from the Bholath assembly constituency in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections and the nomination process is to start from January 25.

Khaira mentioned in the application that along with the nomination papers, the applicant has to submit form 26, an affidavit in the prescribed format by the Election Commission of India. He is also supposed to take the oath before the returning officer. Khaira was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.