Karnal man booked for rape at Kharar

Kharar police on Thursday booked a Karnal resident for allegedly raping and threatening a woman. The man has not been arrested yet.

As per details of the complaint in the case, the woman has stated that the accused — identified as Lokesh — had raped her on the pretext of marriage, post which she had got a case registered against him at Ambala police station in Haryana on August 11.

The complainant said that after the case, the family members of the accused had started pressuring her to withdraw the it and had even promised to get the two married. The complaint further states that the woman believed the family members of the accused and struck a compromise. Later, Lokesh and the woman started living together at a housing complex in Kharar. While living together, the accused had allegedly started beating up the woman and had again raped her.

Acting on the complaint, Kharar (city) police lodged a second FIR under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.