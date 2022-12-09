scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Karnal man booked for rape at Kharar

As per details of the complaint in the case, the woman has stated that the accused — identified as Lokesh — had raped her on the pretext of marriage, post which she had got a case registered against him at Ambala police station in Haryana on August 11.

Mohali news, Mohali rape news, Mohali crime news, Kharar, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe complainant said that after the case, the family members of the accused had started pressuring her to withdraw the it and had even promised to get the two married.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Kharar police on Thursday booked a Karnal resident for allegedly raping and threatening a woman. The man has not been arrested yet.

As per details of the complaint in the case, the woman has stated that the accused — identified as Lokesh — had raped her on the pretext of marriage, post which she had got a case registered against him at Ambala police station in Haryana on August 11.

The complainant said that after the case, the family members of the accused had started pressuring her to withdraw the it and had even promised to get the two married. The complaint further states that the woman believed the family members of the accused and struck a compromise. Later, Lokesh and the woman started living together at a housing complex in Kharar. While living together, the accused had allegedly started beating up the woman and had again raped her.

Acting on the complaint, Kharar (city) police lodged a second FIR under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 05:32:31 am
Next Story

3 out of 4 missing children recovered

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close