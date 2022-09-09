scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Joyride collapse: Probe team asks for more time as raids continue to nab accused

The committee, headed by an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) level officer, had started looking into the reasons for the collapse of the joyride, which led to the injuries to 16 people on the night of September 4.

The officer added that it will take one or two days to submit the report.

A four-member team — tasked to probe the collapse of a joyride at Mohali Trade Fair — on Thursday officially sought more time from the administration to submit its report.

“There are certain things which are to be probed and need some time, we asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to extend the deadline today,” the officer added.

The sources said that the probe team had found staggering violations by the organisers at the venue, which include no arrangement of ambulance and absence of any emergency plan.

Some departments, responsible for doing the
safety audit of joyrides at the fair, are likely to face the music too.

Meanwhile, the police were carrying out raids to arrest other accused who were named in the case, along with organiser Mukesh Kumar.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 05:48:42 am
PGI issues showcause notice to chemist after sedative reacts

