Journalist booked for sharing fake post on Anmol Gagan Mann

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 28, 2022 3:39:09 am
A journalist was on Wednesday booked for uploading a fake post on Facebook about Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann.
The journalist, Ravinder Singh Wazidpur, the chief editor of Khalsa channel, however, apologised on his social media page for uploading the fake post.
The complaint alleged the post was uploaded to create a misunderstanding among supporters of AAP and Simranjeet Singh Mann.
