Jeweller duped of Rs 34K on pretext of online payment

Fraudsters allegedly duped a Dhakoli-based jeweller, after purchasing goods and pretending to make an online payment. The accused are yet to be traced, police said.

The complainant Sagar Gagneja told police that a couple and a child came to his shop a few days ago and bought a gold chain. He alleged that after buying the gold chain, the man told him that he would make the payment online.

“They said they will make a payment of Rs 34,000 online and called someone. I received a message that the money had been transferred to my account but later, when I checked, it was not credited and the message was fake,” Gagneja alleged in the complaint.

A police officer investigating the case said that it was a tactic used by cyber criminals to cheat shopkeepers by sending them fake messages of successful online payments. The officer added that people should cross check their bank accounts after receiving such messages.

“Many such incidents have come to our notice. Most go unreported as the amount involved is small and the criminals take advantage of this. They make small payments and send fake messages. The shopkeepers do not lodge complaints, we urge the shopkeepers to bring such frauds to notice so that these people could be traced,” the officer added.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dhakoli police station.