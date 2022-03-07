Jadeja’s brilliance a perfect summary of Day 3 as fans savour ‘memorable match’

Rightfully earned, Ravindra Jadeja’s stellar performance saw him collect the match trophy after India scored an innings and 222-run win over Sri Lanka on the third day of the first Test match at IS Bindra PCA International Stadium.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 runs in India’s first innings and also claimed a total of nine wickets in the match. While fans had come to watch and celebrate Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match, it was the all-round effort of Jadeja which enthralled the fans apart from Rishabh Pant’s breezy knock of 96 runs in the Indian team’s first innings.

“While we missed India’s matches in the last two years, it has been a memorable match for each one of us. Apart from getting to watch Virat sir’s 100th Test match, we also got to watch Ravindra Jadeja’s record-breaking innings and nine wickets. Pant enthralled us on the opening day and Jadeja’s all-round effort on the second and third day got us chanting his name. The win by an innings and 222 runs has made this series even better,” said 36-year-old Ram Babu, while holding the Indian flag. Babu was accompanied by Bengaluru-based fan Sugumar who had come in his trademark headgear.

The duo were also accompanied by Sri Lankan fans Pubudu Kalum and Gayan Senanayaka. “I have attended a lot of matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru but coming to Punjab always makes me feel special,” said Pubudu.

Pubudu Kalum was seen cheering for the Sri Lankan team from the pavilion terrace block and waving his country’s flag even when a Sri Lankan batsman departed. “Post the first wave of Covid-19, we are glad that we can travel with our team to watch them play. While our batsman could not decipher the Indian spinners, we hope that they will give a good fight in the day-night Test match at Bengaluru. We also feel special to attend Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match,” said Kalum.

15-20 girl cricket trainees of a local academy too watched the match from the west block. “While we also followed the India Pakistan women World Cup match over our coach’s phone, we were also closely observing and learning from Jadeja sir and Ashwin sir’s spin bowling,” said Tanu Sharma, a trainee.

Both the teams will also be in Chandigarh till March 9 and will then depart for Bengaluru. The team will have an optional practice session on Wednesday.