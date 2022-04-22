Punjab: Indore resident booked for ‘rape and blackmail’

The Matour police has booked an Indore resident for allegedly raping a local woman and blackmailing her. The accused had made her obscene videos.

According to the police, the woman had lodged a complaint with the district police on June 14, 2014, alleging that the accused had come in her contact over the phone and promised her to find a job in his company.

The complainant alleged that accused Ankit Jain alias Sidharath had met her in Mohali where he gave her a cold drink laced with some sedatives and then raped her.

The complainant also alleged that the accused had also made her obscene video and blackmailed her to make the video viral on social media.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 381 (theft by servant or clerk) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.