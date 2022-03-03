India vs Sri Lanka: Ticket sale for Kohli’s 100th Test starts online

After a long wait, the sale of the tickets for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s 100th test match and the first Test match of the two-match India Sri Lanka Test series started online on Wednesday.

The Test match will be played at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium at Mohali from March 4 to March 8 and will see the 27,000 capacity stadium hosting 50 per cent capacity. “Since the day BCCI announced that Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match will be played at Mohali, we have been praying to god for crowds to be allowed for the match. While the BCCI took a long time to approve the entry of fans in the stadium, the decision taken on Tuesday has made the fans happy. While the online sale of tickets is good in Covid-19 times, fans should maintain social distancing during the match too,” said Rishabh Sharma, a Pathankot native.

While the season tickets for the match has been priced from Rs 300 for the chair blocks and west block, Rs 500 for VIP North chair blocks, Rs 1,000 for VIP South block and North Pavillion and Rs 2,000 for Terrace block, tickets for the VIP North block 1 and 2 and North Pavillion were sold out on the first day of booking. The total ticket sales crossed 5,000 on Wednesday. While there were some fans outside the stadium, hoping to book tickets offline outside, no counters have been opened yet.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Gupta, PCA president, informed that PCA will honour Virat Kohli for becoming the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches and will felicitate him with a silver plaque.

“Since the teams are inside the bio-bubble, it will not be possible to physically felicitate him. Hence, we are trying to figure out a way to hand him the token of appreciation. We are coordinating with the concerned authorities and BCCI on the same. We also request the fans to maintain social distancing and the set guidelines,” said Gupta.

On Wednesday, the Mohali administration, including Mohali DC Isha Kalia and police officials, held a meeting with PCA officials for preparations for the match.

“We had a meeting with the PCA officials. So far, more than 1,000 police officials including 20 gazetted police officers will be deployed during the match. There will be some permanent and temporary traffic diversions and we aim to keep the main road in front of the stadium free for traffic. There will be five parking lots apart from the open space near Gurudwara Amb Sahib. Fans without masks will not be allowed in the stadium,” said Mohali SSP Harjeet Singh.