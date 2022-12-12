In two months, 89 theft cases reported from Mohali district

Residents of Mohali district are spending sleepless nights as thieves are striking at will. In a span of around two months, a total of 89 theft cases were reported from across the district. Two-wheelers are among the vulnerable commodities as in most of the cases, thieves have stolen the bikes.

According to the police records, out of a total of 89 theft cases reported across the district, 34 were registered in October, 43 cases were registered in November and 12 theft cases were registered this month.

Around 38 two-wheelers were stolen in the district from October 1 to December 10. Bikes are in maximum number which were targeted by the thieves.

On accessing the FIRs registered regarding the thefts of the two-wheelers, it was observed that Baltana area in Zirakpur and City Park in Mohali are among the areas from where most of the thefts were reported.

As many as six two-wheelers and a car were reported to be stolen from the parking of City Park in Sector 68. The park is located in the heart of the city between the residential areas of Sector 68 and Phase VIII and the park is frequented by the daily walkers and also for organising social events.

Apart from these two areas, Kharar and areas under Sohana police station are other hotspots for thefts.

“We have arrested more than 10 thieves, most of them were arrested after receiving the tip-off about the culprits while they were driving two-wheelers,” a senior police officer said.