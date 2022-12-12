scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

In two months, 89 theft cases reported from Mohali district

According to the police records, out of a total of 89 theft cases reported across the district, 34 were registered in October, 43 cases were registered in November and 12 theft cases were registered this month.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Residents of Mohali district are spending sleepless nights as thieves are striking at will. In a span of around two months, a total of 89 theft cases were reported from across the district. Two-wheelers are among the vulnerable commodities as in most of the cases, thieves have stolen the bikes.

According to the police records, out of a total of 89 theft cases reported across the district, 34 were registered in October, 43 cases were registered in November and 12 theft cases were registered this month.

Around 38 two-wheelers were stolen in the district from October 1 to December 10. Bikes are in maximum number which were targeted by the thieves.
On accessing the FIRs registered regarding the thefts of the two-wheelers, it was observed that Baltana area in Zirakpur and City Park in Mohali are among the areas from where most of the thefts were reported.

As many as six two-wheelers and a car were reported to be stolen from the parking of City Park in Sector 68. The park is located in the heart of the city between the residential areas of Sector 68 and Phase VIII and the park is frequented by the daily walkers and also for organising social events.
Apart from these two areas, Kharar and areas under Sohana police station are other hotspots for thefts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

“We have arrested more than 10 thieves, most of them were arrested after receiving the tip-off about the culprits while they were driving two-wheelers,” a senior police officer said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:47:02 am
Next Story

Stray dogs spread terror at Zirakpur, attack 13-year-old; 190 cases reported in two months

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close